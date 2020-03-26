Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent Manufacture Surgical Masks

Following LVMH turning their perfume factory into a hand sanitizer production line amid the coronavirus pandemic, now French fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are starting to produce surgical masks.

According to a written statement uploaded to AFP, workshops of the haute couture fashion houses Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, are preparing surgical masks while complying with strict health protection measures for their staff members.

“Production will take place immediately, once the manufacturing process and the materials are approved by the relevant authorities,” confirmed the written statement.

Three million surgical masks from China will be purchased and then imported to French health services.

Another fashion house, Gucci, is also committed to donating 1.1 million masks and 55 thousand pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Italy to fight coronavirus.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Pakistan Today