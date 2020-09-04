Australian Arrested in Bali in Alleged Indonesian Drug Syndicate

Australian man, Aaron Coyle, 44, has been arrested in Bali and faces up to 12 years in prison for allegedly being involved in an Indonesian drug syndicate.

The man from Western Australia was arrested during a police raid at his villa in Bali, where local police found a package of crystal methamphetamine weighing 1.23 grams.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old British man who had been arrested earlier and linked to Aaron, is alleged to have had 14 packages containing methamphetamine and ecstasy during a separate raid.

According to local police, Coyle is alleged to have said that he had delivered drugs twice and received just $20 as a one-time payment. Denpasar police chief Jansen Avitus Panjaitan said that investigations into several locals had led police to the two foreign nationals.

The 44-year-old left Australia for Indonesia in February 2020. He entered Indonesia on a visa with the intention of delivering food parcels to the island’s locals who are struggling due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Nine News

Image: Dailymail