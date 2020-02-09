The French regulator (DGCCRF) has fined Apple the equivalent of Rp374billion because they have been deliberately lowering the performance of a number of older iPhone models via iOS updates.

Based on the official decision from the DGCCRF, Apple didn’t inform older iPhone users that installing iOS updates verisons 0.2.1 and 11.2 could slow down the device. TheThe older iPhones referred to by DGCCRF are iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7.

This has lead to a court responding to a fine filed by DGCCRF that Apple did not contest and agreed to settle it by paying the fine imposed.

“Our goal has always been to create a secure product that is appreciated by our clients, and to keep iPhones as long as possible is one thing that matters,” said Apple party an official statement.

In addition to paying the fine, Apple also agreed to update information on their official French language website stating that they have committed unhealthy business practices, and have paid fines for such errors for a full month.

Apple admitted that it was deliberately slowing the performance of older iPhone models in the pretext of lowering CPU performance to prevent the iPhone battery from being problematic.

However, some users have speculated that Apple intended to trick users in order for them to buy new models.

Source: Detik

Image: MacPoin