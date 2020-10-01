Antiviral Drug Available in Indonesia Now

An antiviral drug called Remdesivir, which has been considered as a potential treatment for COVID-19 is available in Indonesia today, 1st October.

A number of trials have found Remdesivir to be effective in reducing the levels of COVID-19 in patients. It is a drug that has been used to treat Ebola and SARS outbreaks in the past.

“Starting today, it is ready. Remdesivir is ready to be distributed to all provinces in Indonesia. This drug is licensed for emergency use,” said President Director of Kalbe Farma. Kalbe Farma, alongside Amarox Pharma Global act as distributors of the drug. It cannot be bought as an over-the-counter medication.

Pulmonologist Erlina Bruhan explained that the drug works by inhibiting the process of viral replication in the body cells that are being attacked. The synthesis process of viral RNA can be inhibited to ensure damage is limited.

“For severe cases of COVID-19 patients, the success rate is not too big,” explained Erlina, athough the drug is an option for treating Covid-19 patients in critical condition.

Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs asked that the production of this drug be accelerated to treat more COVID-19 patients.

“Efforts must be made to immediately produce this drug domestically,” he noted. The current supply has been shipped from India.

Source: CNN Indonesia