Anies Urges Citizens to Stay Home and Closes Tourist Attractions

The governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has said the spread of the coronavirus has reached almost all areas of the capital with reports of positive cases, patients under supervision, and people getting monitored based on an image of the virus’ distribution in the capital.

“The spread is quite spacious. A few days ago, the spread reached over the southern region, but it is now spread all over Jakarta. We don’t have enough time to wait. We have a duty to protect all,” said Anies.

There are 17 positive COVID-19 patients scattered in several sub-districts, namely Tanjung Priok with two, Kelapa Gading has two, Kramat Jati has got one, Pancoran and Cilandak have one each, Mampang Prapatan reports two, Kebayoran Baru has got one, Kebayoran Lama has reported two, Kebon Jeruk and Kembangan both have one each, Cengkareng has two cases, and Penjaringan has one, though the provincial government is still waiting for further results that are scattered in almost all of Jakarta.

Therefore, the travel history of the patient should be traced and officials should also seek the Health Ministry to give permission to the provincial government to serve lab tests. “Without speed and transparency, it is difficult for us to prevent the occurrence of transmission,” he said.

However, the governor has not urged to put the city on lockdown. Instead, Anies began to control certain nonpharmaceutical infections to stop or slow the spread of highly contagious diseases by minimising direct contact between humans.

“But this is more effective when we know where people are confirmed positive COVID-19,” Anies said. He urged citizens to reduce activities in crowded places and restrict interactions with crowds.

However, Anies said the appeal excludes those who have important and urgent activities such as buying basic necessities, getting medical checkups, or fulfilment of other important needs. “If it is not important and unproductive, please just stay at home. This needs to be done to prevent transmission,” he said.

In addition, the provincial government will close Jakarta’s tourist attractions in the upcoming two weeks in order to avoid interactions and reduce large crowds.

“Ancol, Ragunan, Monas, Kota Tua, Taman Mini Indah Indonesia, Taman Marzuki Ismail, Setu Babakan, Pitung House (Rumah Si Pitung), Onrust Island, as well as museums such as Jakarta History (Sejarah Jakarta), Taman Prasasti, MH. Thamrin, Arts and Ceramic, Textile, Wayang, Bahari, and Joang ’45 will be closed,” he added. Previously, Anies also eliminated the activities of car-free day for the next two weeks.

Source: Detik and Warta Ekonomi

Image: Tribun News