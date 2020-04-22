Anies Baswedan: Large-Scale Social Restrictions Extends until 22 May 2020

The governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has officially announced the extension of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta. The order will cover the next 28 days.

“We decided to extend the implementation of PSBB, which starts from 24th April and runs until 22nd May 2020,” said Anies in a press conference at Town Hall, on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

Anies added that the PSBB was extended after the provincial government of DKI Jakarta discussed the measures with experts in the field of epidemiology. PSBB was also extended due to the continuing increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the capital city.

The provincial government of DKI Jakarta had initiated PSBB on 10th April 2020 with the aim to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. The measures were initially applied for 14 days and were due to expire on Thursday 23rd April 2020.

Up to today, the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Jakarta has reached 3,399 people, with 120 of those cases being added to the count since yesterday’s numbers were confirmed. Of the total patients, 291 people have recovered and been discharged, whilst a further 308 people have sadly died.

Source: Kompas

Image: Detik