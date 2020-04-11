Anak Krakatau Erupts

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation has confirmed that Mount Anak Krakatau erupted on Friday 10th April at 22:35 WIB.

Eruptions were recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 40mm and seismic activity was marked by continuous eruptions. The ash column reached an altitude of 657m above sea level.

Previously, the monitoring station also recorded eruption activity at Anak Krakatau at 21.58 WIB. Seismograms record eruptions occurring for 72 seconds with a maximum amplitude of 40mm

“There is a potential danger from the current Gunung Anak Krakatau activity, lava material bursts, lava flows, and heavy ash rain around the crater within a radius of 2 km from the active crater,” wrote a press release from PVMBG.

In other volcanic activity, Gunung Merapi also erupted on 10th April. The eruption occurred at 9.10am WIB and was recorded on a seismogram as having an amplitude of 75mm and lasting for103 seconds. It’s one of the most active volcanoes in the world and has erupted 13 times since September.

Source: Liputan 6 & CNN Indonesia

Image: Kompas