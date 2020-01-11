American Arrested After Hit and Run in Bali

Ryan Matthew, a visitor from the United States, has been arrested by Denpasar Police after driving under the influence of alcohol and committing a hit-and-run on two locals in the area of Uluwatu, South Kuta.

“Police received information of a car being driven recklessly by a foreign national which eventually crashed. Due to his behaviour, two motorcyclists and three other people were injured. The victims have been taken to the hospital,” said Denpasar Police Chief Grand Commissioner, Ruddi Setiawan.

The bruised victims were taken to the Jimbaran Hospital have been sent home by doctors. Meanwhile, Ryan Matthew also sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken to the Surya Usada Hospital in Nusa Dua to get treatment.

Police say that it is not clear whether the driver sustained his injuries due to the accident or because of a crowd-beating he allegedly received. Ryan has stayed in Indonesia for more than 11 years together with his wife, an Indonesian from Bondowoso, East Java. However, his wife was in her hometown when the accident happened.

“The foreigner is currently at the police HQ and is being questioned. The investigation is set to be continued at the Bhayangkara Hospital,” Ruddi added.

Source: Tempo

Image: Jakarta Post