African Tourist Swept Away at Berawa Beach Found Dead

An African tourist has been found dead at Berawa Beach, North Kuta, Badung, Bali. The victim has been identified as Sahal Elmi Barkadleh, 24, a citizen of Republique De Djibouti, East Africa.

Head of Public Relations Subdivision of Badung Police, Iptu I Ketut Oka Bawa said that before being swept away by the waves, the victim and his partner had swam in front of a beach at the Beach Club, on Saturday 1st February at around 18:15. Suddenly, the victim was swept away and disappeared while his friend survived.

Residents then report that Sahal has been lost while swimming. After receiving the report, joint teams immediately conducted a search for the victim. “However, due to limited visibility, and risks because of the wave heights, searches were carried out by sweeping on land,” Oka said.

After patrolling around the sea for an hour and a half, the team finally received a report that the victim had been found on Sunday 2nd February at 8.50am.

“The victim was found in Berawa Beach, precisely in front of the Perancak Temple in a state of death,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Bali Basarnas Office, Gede Darmada said that the joint team had mobilised 15 personnel to carrying out the search for victims. He added that the position of the discovery was around 500 metres north of the location when the victim disappeared, precisely in front of the Perancak Temple.

Source: iNews

Image: 1001 Wisata