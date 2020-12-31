Affected Areas of Clean Water Supply Disruption in Jakarta Tonight.

PT PAM Lyonnaise Jaya (Palyja), operator of water supply and services for the western region of DKI Jakarta, will experience disruption on the evening of Thursday 31st December 2020.

Corporate Communications and Social Responsibilities Division Head Palyja Lydia Astriningworo stated that the disturbance is being caused by a leak in an 800 mm diameter pipe on Jalan Kendal, Central Jakarta.

“Repair work is ongoing and water supply will be disrupted from 31st December 2020 at 10pm to 1st January 2021 at 8am,” said Lydia in a written statement.

Lydia added the water supply is planned to return to normal gradually on 1st January 2021 at 11am.

As a result of this disturbance, a number of areas affected are namely Manggarai, South Manggarai, Menteng, Menteng Atas, Menteng Dalam, Manggis Market, Guntur, Pegangsaan, Cikini, Kebon Melati, Bukit Duri, Kampung Melayu, and surrounding areas.

(image credit wartakota.com)

