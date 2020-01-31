A Notable Dining Experience with Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s Guest Chef Nic Vanderbeeken

Lyon, the French restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta welcomes Chef Nic Vanderbeeken from Bali’s award-winning fine dining destination called Aperitif, for a collaboration serving a superb lunch and dinner set menu on 28th and 29th February 2020.

Chef Nic Vanderbeeken brings over 20 years of experience working in established restaurants in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Vietnam, and Indonesia, emphasising his mastery over infusing lesser-known Indonesian flavours and ingredients with distinctive modern European cuisine. Chef Nic expertly infuses hints of Indonesia’s rich gastronomic culture with contemporary global cuisine by incorporating a melange of flavours that reflect the borderless nature of today’s world.

The dining experience at Aperitif, tucked away in Ubud’s lush jungle, has become the hallmark of its reputation, encompassing the quality of the ingredients, the perfect execution, and the sheer multitude of flavours. Being able to tell stories through food, using the best seasonal produce from the property’s own greenhouse, as well as from Bali and around the world, is an important aspect of Chef Nic’s culinary thinking.

Chef Nic Vandebeeken’s signature dishes will be placed into Lyon’s specially crafted set menus, available for lunch on 28th February at Rp490,000++ per person and for dinner at Rp1.1million++ per person on 29th February.

For more information or reservations, kindly contact +62 (21) 2993 8824 or email to mojktlyon@mohg.com.