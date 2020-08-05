We Rise Together, Forging a New Path Forward

Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri develops students to succeed in four main areas, ensuring that children grow and develop in all areas of their lives: (1) Principle-centred, (2) Academic Excellence, (3) Lifelong Learning, and (4) Engaged Community.

To establish this, Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri has embraced the “Leader in Me” program, which highlights the Seven Habits’ character traits. By applying the Seven Habits, we engage our students to develop as successful individuals with a positive attitude.

Demand for education, particularly education based on international standards and curricula, is increasing year by year, especially in cities as diverse as Jakarta. To meet that demand, Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri provides education at every level, from kindergarten to high school.

The school has homeroom teachers, with co-homeroom teachers for its elementary classrooms, as well as specialised subject and expatriate teachers.

Using the Cambridge Curriculum, Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri also facilitates students who choose to pursue the national examination.

Safety is a significant issue when it comes to schools. At its campus in Menteng, Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri provides a safe and secure environment for students to unleash their potential. Parents have the peace of mind that your child is protected and supported throughout their educational journey.

Academic success is among the top goals for parents, students, and teachers. Therefore, at Sekolah Perkumpulan Mandiri, students are encouraged to conduct balanced out-of-classroom activities, including field trips, student-led conferences and diverse extracurricular activities, and join clubs to help them gain the skills they need to actualise their potential.

After all, we believe that there is no limit to learning and that the process to unleash potential never finishes.