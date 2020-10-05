The Show Must Go On! BIS Virtual University Fair 

The show must go on! That was Bali Island School’s motto for this year’s Virtual University Fair.

And go on it did; the list of schools participating this year was larger than ever before. BIS hosted more than 80 participating universities, with students joining from all around Indonesia including from sister school SMA 6, and Canggu Community School.

Students chose from thirty-two workshops and had an opportunity to meet individually and in small groups with university representatives.

“I haven’t really decided on which university I want to attend once I’ve graduated, nor do I have an exact idea of what I want to study.

Although, I do know that I am interested in degrees like PPE, or multidisciplinary social science programs similar to it. A big positive of the fair was that it introduced me to various universities that I would have otherwise not considered. It was a great opportunity for me to explore the different programs offered by universities from all over the world, as it exposed me to the multitude of paths that I could take once I’ve graduated,” said Zidlji, Grade 11 student at BIS.

The BIS Virtual University Fair offers great insight into the different opportunities offered by each university for prospective students. BIS aims to prepare students for entry into universities that will provide each student with the “best fit” and a life of learning after graduation.

BIS engages and empowers globally-minded, confident learners to reach their utmost potential. At BIS, the mission is to create an inclusive, active, creative and respectful learning community.