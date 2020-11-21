Minister of Health Implements Protocol as Schools Set to Reopen Again

Terawan Agus Putranto, the Minister of Health has declared that the implementation of health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 must be carried out in order to support the reopening of schools in January 2021.

“The use of masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands are adaptations to new habits that must be applied with discipline,” said Terawan on Friday 20th November.

The Ministry of Health is set to fully support this policy and commit to increasing the role of COVID-19 task force members in conducting supervision and guidance of health protocols. In addition, Terawan noted that the Ministry of Health will increase the readiness of health facilities to support the reopening of schools.

Previously, the Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Makarim, explained that the policy of opening face-to-face schooling will apply from January 2021, as quoted by Kompas.

“All schools are only allowed to operate face-to-face when they have fulfilled the checklist. There are six conditions to be implemented.

First, the sanitation and hygiene of toilets and washing facilities. Second, access to health service facilities. Thirdly, mandatory masks. Next, each school must have a thermo-gun to check temperatures. Fifth, the mapping of members of the community who do not have safe transportation access from areas at high risk. Lastly, approval from the school committee and guardians,” said Nadiem.

Without these six conditions checked off, schools will be unable to open in January of 2021.