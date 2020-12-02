First Foreign University in Indonesia Opens in October 2021

BSD City is home to various schools, informal educational institutions, and universities in Indonesia. Next year, BSD City will have the honour by hosting Monash University as the first overseas university to operate in Indonesia.

“We welcome Monash University which will complement the education ecosystem in BSD City. This is a very important historical event that was inscribed by the government in improving the quality of education in Indonesia. We also support Monash University in its efforts to further expand its network on a global scale so that Indonesian students can participate and receive a world-class education,” said Sinar Mas Land Group CEO Michael Widjaja.

Monash University is a higher education institution founded in 1958 in Melbourne, Australia. Through the Monash University Indonesia Foundation, a learning centre in the building GOP 9 BSD Green Office Park, BSD City will open. Its expansion in Indonesia is a step for the university to further expand globally, after opening campuses in Malaysia, China, and India.

Set to start operating in October 2021, Monash will focus on Master’s education level for the fields of Data Science, Urban Design, Business Innovation, as well as Public Policy and Management.

“We chose BSD City because its location reflects Monash’s goal: to connect to the industry, is close to several innovative companies and other Indonesian universities, as well as an environment that is sustainable and provides a good life between work, recreation, and lifestyle,” said Professor Andrew MacIntrye, Monash University Senior Vice Chancellor for Southeast Asia Partnerships.

Later, Monash University graduates are expected to be able to fill the needs of human resources in companies within the BSD City Central Business District (CBD) such as Unilever, NTT, Orami, MyRepublic and various others.

Access to and from BSD City is also easy, namely via toll roads Jakarta-Serpong and Jakarta-Merak which are connected to the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR) toll road, Jagorawi toll road, and airport toll. BSD City is also integrated with various modes of public transportation such as the Royal Trans Jabodetabek and the Commuter Line electric train through the transit-oriented development (TOD) area of the BSD City Intermoda.

For more information about Monash University Indonesia, please access monash.edu/indonesia-campus.

