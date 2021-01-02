DKI Jakarta: No Face-to-Face Learning in January

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has decided to continue implementing distance learning because the COVID-19 pandemic means schools are still unsafe for students and teachers.

“The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is very careful in making policies related to the implementation of face-to-face learning in the 2020/2021 academic year. The main priority is the health and safety of students, educators, and education personnel. Face-to-face learning cannot be implemented so that all schools in DKI Jakarta will continue to learn from home,” said Head of DKI Jakarta Provincial Education Office Nahdiana.

However, the DKI Education Authorities are continuing to prepare for face-to-face learning and collaborating with various related parties in preparing the learning plan. Several recommendations have also been accepted to ensure the health and safety of students in the face-to-face learning policies that have been taken.

Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim previously issued a policy regarding face-to-face schooling in the midst of the pandemic, set to start in 2020/2021. Nadiem emphasised that distance learning has a negative impact on students and parents, including psychosocially.

“Starting in January 2021, there are three parties who determine whether the school can be opened or not. The first is the local government itself, the regional government or in other situations, the regional office or the Ministry of Religion office,” said Nadiem Makarim in a YouTube broadcast of the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture on 20th November 2020.