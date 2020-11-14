Bali Island School PTA Organised Successful Blood Drive and Flu Vaccination 

Let’s Keep on Giving! The BIS annual blood drive and the flu vaccination offerings were held on the BIS Campus on October 27th and November 2nd, 2020.

At Bali Island School, the importance of community is acknowledged; not only the school community but also beyond the school walls. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has a tradition of a strong presence since its inception at BIS.

According to PTA Chairman, Jinae Harrington, this has been very successful in raising funds for the students while also give back to the community by donating funds raised to their chosen charities. In this quarter, the PTA organised two events dedicated to healthcare by running a blood drive and a flu vaccine offering at the BIS Courtyard.

“Under the cloud of COVID-19, the BIS PTA stood strong and were proudly able to organise a successful flu vaccine with 31 people keen to receive their vaccine and a recent blood drive saw over 50 participants eager to give blood to support the wider community,” said Jinae.

Bali Island School (formerly Bali International School) is an international school based in Sanur, close to Denpasar, Bali. Its 201 students are Pre-K-12. It is the most established IB World School in Bali that is fully authorised by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, college-preparatory, and operates under Indonesian law.

BIS engages and empowers globally-minded, confident learners to reach their best potential. Their mission is to create an active, creative, and respectful learning community.

