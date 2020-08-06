Academic Excellence and Character-Building at Global Sevilla School

Global Sevilla School was founded on 6th October 2002. It marked the commitment of the founders of the schools who had dreamt of a school with a fun and meaningful learning environment for our future generations.

Global Sevilla Schools focus on providing academic excellence and good character-building to nurture our young learners. We work very closely with the family and the community to achieve our goals.

Global Sevilla School is also the first school in Indonesia to include the practice of mindfulness in our curriculum. Our mindfulness programme is taught to children from Kindergarten to Junior College. It has proven to prepare our students well to cope with the current and future demands of school and society.

We adopt the Cambridge Curriculum and our students sit for the Cambridge Checkpoint (Grade 6), the IGCSE—International General Certificate of Secondary Education, and the A-Level Cambridge Examination.

Visit our Global Sevilla schools at:

Pulomas Campus

Jl. Pulo Mas Jaya No. 1, Pacuan Kuda

Pulo Mas – East Jakarta 13210

(021) 4788 2288

Puri Indah Campus

Jl. Kembangan Raya Blok JJ no. 1

Puri Indah – West Jakarta 11610

(021) 580 6699

Visit the Global Sevilla School website for more information.