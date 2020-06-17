Raffles Christian School

Curriculum

The following curriculums are Primary Checkpoint, Cambridge Secondary Checkpoint, Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS, and A-Level.

Facilities

Be enlighten to use the facilities including an indoor auditorium, outdoor futsal field, tennis court, basketball courts, chapel, clinic, outdoor playgrounds, as well as computer and science labs whenever necessary.

General Information

The Raffles Christian School was founded in 2005 with the flagship campus in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta. In 2010, an additional two campuses were added, in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta and Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta. This was followed by a fourth campus at Pondok Indah in November 2015.

The school is a Certified Cambridge centre for International Examinations (CIE). We offer our students the Cambridge curriculum to prepare them for the IGCSE as well as the International AS and A-Level examinations.

Our strength lies in our rigorous academic program and a wide variety of Co-Curricular Activities (CCA), which aims to prepare well-balanced students for the challenges of Industry 4.0. We have a strong tradition of students excelling in the Cambridge International Examinations. Many of our students have been awarded the Top Student in Indonesia and the World consistently since 2007.

At Raffles, we believe that classrooms and learning environments are impactful, which is why our classrooms only have a maximum number of 25 students. Each class has an expatriate teacher and is supported by an Indonesian teacher or Teaching Assistant. Furthermore, Mandarin has become vital in today’s economy hence our strength is also in our Mandarin program, where children are taught at an early age to embrace the language and be fluent by the time they graduate A-Levels or Junior College. Our Mandarin teachers are all native speakers to ensure fluency of our students.

The Raffles Christian School offers its graduates the opportunity to continue their higher education worldwide, with many of our alumni currently pursuing their dreams in the USA, Europe, and especially in Asia, where we have a strong network and partnership with many prominent Asian universities in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

“At the Raffles Christian School, we believe that ‘The Child is the Heart of the Matter,’” said Gary Tan, the Director of Schools