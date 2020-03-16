Meet the best MBA schools in Jakarta on Tuesday 7th April

Access MBA, the global leader in one-to-one MBA events, will visit Jakarta on Tuesday 7th April, offering you the opportunity to meet the world’s top business schools in person!
Date: Tuesday 7th April
Time: From 16:30pm to 22:00pm
Place: Ayana Midplaza Jakarta, Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.Kav 10-11, RT.10/RW.11, Karet Tengsin, Tanahabang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10220,
What can you expect from our event?
- One-to-one meetings with top international business schools
- Individual consulting sessions with Access MBA experts and advice on your application
- School presentation and panel discussion
- Workshop on GMAT preparation
- Opportunity to win a free visit to a campus of your choice
At the event, there will be a raffle for three online courses by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review: http://www.manhattanreview.id
The event will be attended by some of the world’s top business schools: INSEAD, IE Business School, Manchester Business School, Suffolk University, Asia School of Business, and many more!
Places are limited for one-to-one meetings and early registration is recommended. To receive your free invitation, register here today.