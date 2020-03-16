Meet the best MBA schools in Jakarta on Tuesday 7th April

Access MBA, the global leader in one-to-one MBA events, will visit Jakarta on Tuesday 7th April, offering you the opportunity to meet the world’s top business schools in person!

Date: Tuesday 7th April

Time: From 16:30pm to 22:00pm

Place: Ayana Midplaza Jakarta, Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.Kav 10-11, RT.10/RW.11, Karet Tengsin, Tanahabang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10220,

What can you expect from our event?

One-to-one meetings with top international business schools

Individual consulting sessions with Access MBA experts and advice on your application

School presentation and panel discussion

Workshop on GMAT preparation

Opportunity to win a free visit to a campus of your choice

At the event, there will be a raffle for three online courses by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review: http://www.manhattanreview.id

The event will be attended by some of the world’s top business schools: INSEAD, IE Business School, Manchester Business School, Suffolk University, Asia School of Business, and many more!

Places are limited for one-to-one meetings and early registration is recommended. To receive your free invitation, register here today.