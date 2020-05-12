Effective Way to Pass Microsoft MS-202 Exam with ExamDumps

Wouldn’t it be great if you could offer tangible solutions to most of the problems your organization may face? Being an effective decision maker is key to achieving your career ambitions.

Microsoft 365 vs Microsoft Office 365. Which is Which?

Microsoft Office 365 is a cloud-based set of applications such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook among the rest. Microsoft 365, on the other hand, is a collection of services that include the said Office 365 among others such as Windows 10 Enterprise.

Microsoft 365 is intended to help IT professionals fast-track their career goals and improve their businesses. By opting for the monthly or yearly subscription, you get access to tons of useful applications and get the opportunity to communicate to your customers using cloud-driven emails from their own comfort. But do you know that you can even build a career related to this Microsoft solution? Thus, all you need is to earn a current certification and just start to apply your new skills. Let’s see how to do this.

How Can You Become Microsoft 365 Certified?

The training path to becoming Microsoft 365 certified commences with acquiring new skills. To validate them, you are expected to take at least one exam to better prepare for a career in the chosen field by showing your proficiency with the relevant technologies. To better prepare for these exams, you can use different training options offered by Microsoft as well as some third-parties.

Microsoft 365 covers a huge array of concepts that are relevant in the modern-day IT industry. Obtaining a certification in this technology the candidates can apply for job roles like Microsoft 365 Developer, Teams Administrator, Security Administrator, or Messaging Administrator to name a few. Exam Certbolt MS-202 which is on our focus today leads right to the last-mentioned position and thus the Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate credential. Let’s explore the main features of this assessment.

What Should You Know About Microsoft MS-202 Exam?

The Microsoft MS-202 exam is a transition test for the Microsoft 365 Messaging Administratorcertificationwhich means that candidates must have already taken exam 70-345 in order to certify. If you need a more direct path leading to this badge, then you only have to pass two other exams: Microsoft MS-200 and-201.

Still, if you are lucky to pass only one test now to get certified, firstly you should know the themes covered in it as well as your future job responsibilities. The Microsoft MS-202 exam is meant for Messaging Administrators tasked with deploying, configuring, managing, troubleshooting, and monitoring mail flow, mail protection, public folders, permissions, and recipients in various enterprise environments. These professionals manage high availability, client access, and hygiene too.

On the exam, you’ll be also required to show how you can manage the messaging infrastructure and mail flow topologies, be able to secure the Messaging Environment, work with devices and different recipients, and plan a Hybrid Configuration.

How to Prepare for MS-202?

The best way to raise your chances to succeed in the test is to use different types of study materials so as to see the information from several sides. You can opt for some study guides available on Microsoft Press Store, Amazon, for instance. Also, explore YouTube videos to find the clearest tutorials or join some special forums to communicate with other candidates and certification experts.

Conclusion

Earning an IT certification could be all that separates you from your dream job at the moment. If you are willing to forget your dreadful dead-end job and jump into the IT industry, there could be no better time to do so. As you study for your Microsoft MS-202 exam, you get to acquire important skills that will prepare you for new roles in the IT industry, most of which can pay you a good salary that aligns with your expectations.