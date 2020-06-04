Best Study Guides for CompTIA SY0-501 Exam and How Practice Tests Can Be Helpful During Your Preparation

Introduction

Baseline skills in Cybersecurity are important if you are to help solve a variety of security challenges in the IT world. To become a real professional, you need to be aware of the latest techniques in the field. They include risk and threat management, intrusion detection, and risk mitigation. And thanks to the CompTIA SY0-501 exam, you can now gain these critical skills and even more.

In this guide, we help you discover the best study books that can equip you with the relevant cybersecurity knowledge and skills. This will be important in getting ready for the test that will determine if you are skillful enough to get the related CompTIA Security+ certification. But to start, let's get a general overview of the assessment.

Exam SY0-501 General Overview

The CompTIA SY0-501 test assesses candidates’ skills in areas such as detecting threats, penetration testing, concepts for vulnerability scanning, supporting organizational security with relevant technologies and tools, and implementation of best practices for risk management. It also evaluates your capability to implement concepts for secure network frameworks as well as systems design.

The whole process from studying to taking the main assessment is targeted at earning the Security+ badge. This implies that you must meet the threshold, which is 750 points on a scale of 100-900 marks. Before taking the exam, it's also recommended that you are a holder of the CompTIA Network+ badge. Practical experience of 2 years as an IT administrator with a focus on security is another recommended requirement by the vendor.

When it comes to the test characteristics, it is 90 minutes long and consists of 90 questions in performance-based as well as multiple-choice formats. Sitting for this exam will cost you $349.

Best Study Guides for CompTIA SY0-501 Preparation

Study guides are not just meant for memorizing the exam content. They are also designed to help candidates to critically think about the intended assessment concepts. They can also offer practice questions to help reinforce what candidates are learning. Below are the best study guides for test SY0-501 to use during your preparation, which are accessible on Amazon.

CompTIA Security+ Study Guide: Exam SY0-501

This CompTIA Security+ guide covers all the objectives of test SY0-501. It includes clear and concise explanations focused on how to handle attacks, threats, and vulnerabilities. This book by Emmett Dulaney and Chuck Easttom also covers complex topics like cryptography and risk management. The idea that this guide holds is to ensure that you acquire the knowledge base needed in acing the real assessment.

But what is peculiar about this book? Well, it has also covered real-world illustrations to prepare you to apply the essential concepts you learn while at work. What is more, the practice tests and pre-assessment exam in this book will as well boost your confidence in SY0-501.

CompTIA Security+ Get Certified Get Ahead Study Guide

This best-seller study guide by Darril Gibson fully prepares candidates to get certified in CompTIA Security+. You will find all the test objectives covered in this book. It has eleven chapters presenting topics in a manner that is easy to understand. You also get to acquire more knowledge with real-world cases focused on security principles. And with the realistic sample questions, you can check your topic comprehension as well as exam readiness.

CompTIA Security+ Certification Guide

A practical guide like this one by Ian Neil offers you a learning environment that helps establish the key knowledge needed to carry out core security tasks as well as pursue a career in IT security. Its in-depth coverage of SY0-501 topics ensures that you get the concepts right to succeed in the main test.

CompTIA Security+ All-in-One Exam Study Guide

As one of the leading study guides for the Security+ certification, this one covers all the test domains and includes helpful practice questions. As you begin each chapter, you learn what its objectives are. Other important things to help you get along well with preparing for your upcoming assessment include exam tips, past test questions as well as their detailed explanations. This book authored by five security experts can also act as a job reference guide.

As far as you can see exam prep sessions can be anxiety-provoking. But with any of these study guides, you can relax as you review the exam topics in a detailed manner.

How Practice Tests Are Important in SY0-501 Preparation?

Undoubtedly, enhanced learning is achieved by studying with a variety of techniques, and using past exam questions is one of them.

Candidates who utilize the practice tests that ExamSnap.com offers will discover various truths about the exam itself. You can use the free mock tests uploaded in the vce format to first check what the practice tests are like.

Since you will be using the VCE Exam Simulator, your practicing sessions will be interactive and fun. Moreover, in this software you can also run an SY0-501 expert-verified mock test with 734 questions and answers which is part of Premium Bundle that costs $39.97. This great package also contains 121 lectures in one training course and a study guide with 655 pages.

Conclusion

Candidates who take their revision seriously will attain attractive grades in the CompTIA SY0-501 exam. And for sure, no one preparing for this test would wish to fail. Everybody is looking forward to succeeding in it and gaining the CompTIA Security+ badge. To ensure this is realized, use any of the best study guides covered in this post. The growth of your IT career begins somewhere. This is the right time to do so!