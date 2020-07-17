"Bali Island School IBDP Results Class of 2020"

Bali Island School is pleased to congratulate the members of the Class of 2020 for their excellent results.

– 100% pass rate

– 32.7 average score

– 12 out of the 15 students received 2 additional points. (TOK/EE)

Head of School Mr. Garth Wyncoll said, “Another strong set of results – well earned – through a difficult period. Thank you to our IBDP Coordinator and Secondary Principal for their strong leadership, to each DP teacher for your attention to individual student needs and your strong approach to teaching and learning, and finally to the rest of the BIS faculty and staff for your assistance in preparing our students for the demands of the DP program!”

Our graduates were accepted to universities across the globe. Here is a selection of their acceptances:

University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

University of Melbourne, UK

University of Zurich, Switzerland

York University, Canada

Emory University, USA

Manchester Metropolitan University, UK

Edinburgh Napier University, UK

Hult International Business School, UK

Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, Qatar

University of Western Australia, Australia

National Kaoshiung Normal University, Taiwan

Curtin University, Australia

RMIT, University

Notes:

*BIS is an IB World School, fully authorized by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, operates under Indonesian law.

For further information on BIS online learning, new protocols and expectation:

https://sites.google.com/baliis.net/distance-learning-at-bis/home

Website: http://baliislandschool.com

For more information, contact:

Mr.Garth Wyncoll, Head of School, Phone (+62) 361 288770 headofschool@baliis.net

Ms.Lilik Daniel, Admissions (+62) 361 288770 admissions@baliis.net