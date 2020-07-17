"Bali Island School IBDP Results Class of 2020"

Bali Island School is pleased to congratulate the members of the Class of 2020 for their excellent results.
- – 100% pass rate
- – 32.7 average score
- – 12 out of the 15 students received 2 additional points. (TOK/EE)
Head of School Mr. Garth Wyncoll said, “Another strong set of results – well earned – through a difficult period. Thank you to our IBDP Coordinator and Secondary Principal for their strong leadership, to each DP teacher for your attention to individual student needs and your strong approach to teaching and learning, and finally to the rest of the BIS faculty and staff for your assistance in preparing our students for the demands of the DP program!”
Our graduates were accepted to universities across the globe. Here is a selection of their acceptances:
- University of Amsterdam, Netherlands
- University of Melbourne, UK
- University of Zurich, Switzerland
- York University, Canada
- Emory University, USA
- Manchester Metropolitan University, UK
- Edinburgh Napier University, UK
- Hult International Business School, UK
- Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, Qatar
- University of Western Australia, Australia
- National Kaoshiung Normal University, Taiwan
- Curtin University, Australia
- RMIT, University
Notes:
*BIS is an IB World School, fully authorized by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, operates under Indonesian law.
For further information on BIS online learning, new protocols and expectation:
https://sites.google.com/baliis.net/distance-learning-at-bis/home
Website: http://baliislandschool.com
For more information, contact:
Mr.Garth Wyncoll, Head of School, Phone (+62) 361 288770 headofschool@baliis.net
Ms.Lilik Daniel, Admissions (+62) 361 288770 admissions@baliis.net