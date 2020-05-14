7 Tips for International Students Writing Business Essays

International students are often afraid to write academic essays. They think that they cannot be equal to native speakers who study with them.

In fact, students’ abilities to write a good essay do not depend on nationality. Only those students who work hard and study college requirements can succeed in business essay writing. A professional essay writing service CustomWritings recommends getting rid of all hesitations and doing one’s best to create a perfect essay in business. Custom writers give 7 tips for international students who write business essays and want to succeed.

Tip 1. Improve Your English

Nobody will read essays in a student’s native language unless it is English. That is why international students must improve their English to write fluently and with fewer mistakes. Experts suggest 5 best ways to do that.

Read in English daily and vary the literature types and genres. Daily reading must include both official and non-official language, that is, fiction and nonfiction.

Chat with native speakers.

Watch English movies, cartoons, shows, news with and without subtitles.

Write more in English.

Do not be afraid to talk and make mistakes. Ask your interlocutor(s) to correct you and explain the mistake.

Tip 2. Select a Catchy Topic

It is a bad idea to introduce a boring topic that lacks novelty. Students should look for sources that relate to business and find something unexplored or poorly investigated. One should search for the topic only on trustable websites. For instance, a student can write an essay on the consequences of unemployment in the after-coronavirus world.

Tip 3. Investigate Your Topic

Even if the topic of the essay is winning, a student will lose because of the poorly researched paper. Students must read about the topic in different sources. They should investigate books, magazines, newspapers, journals, and official websites to become aware of the problem and reflect valuable information in the essay.

Tip 4. Create an Outline and Follow It

An essay is to be well-structured. As soon as a person selects the topic and studies it, a writer will be able to identify the most precious data and compose a plan. An outline will mirror key structural elements. Moreover, a student can jot down interesting facts on its margins to implement them later in the essay.

Tip 5. Mind the Structure

An essay in business must include four basic structural components: a striking title, an introduction, a body, and a conclusion.

The title should contain 60-75 characters and briefly present the topic of the essay.

“Coronavirus Pandemic: Billion Dollar Opportunity for Distance Learning Schools”

The introduction provides a subject, objects, objectives, and a thesis statement. The purpose of the thesis statement is to present the main idea of the essay and hook the reader’s attention.

For example, “While most business spheres suffer from the world crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic, online schools can hit the jackpot.”

To hook the reader, a person can use facts, statistics, intriguing statements, and provocative questions.

The body should explain the topic and idea of the essay. Each new message must be presented in a new paragraph. A person should find reliable facts to highlight the core purpose of the paper. The source is to be cited in footnotes or the bibliography.

“Forbes states that the worldwide e-learning market is projected to be worth $325 Billion in 2025”

The conclusion restates the problem and summarizes the given information. A person can suggest ideas for further research in the conclusion.

Tip 6. Make It Logical and Accurate

As a rule, students write 5-paragraph essays in business. It is important to connect all paragraphs logically. One can order them by priority or chronologically. Transition words help to systematize them. Moreover, in addition, besides, to conclude, not only… but also belong to typical transitions in business essays. Students are to present accurate information. Names, data, and dates are to be checked.

Tip 7. Proofread

Finally, it is necessary to proofread the ready text and correct mistakes or fill in the missing information. Students can use a lot of tools like Grammarly to find grammar mistakes and correct them. Some of them help to improve the readability of the essay, to report on the uniqueness of the paper and to show plagiarized extracts. In case a person needs to cite sources in the bibliography section, online generators will help to do that quickly and correctly.