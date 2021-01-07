The Westin Jakarta Appointed Samit Ganguly as General Manager

Samit Ganguly has been appointed as the General Manager of the 256-key iconic luxury hotel, The Westin Jakarta.

Prior to his current position, Samit was the General Manager of Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Nonetheless, he’s been in the hospitality industry for over two decades. He started his journey back in 2000 with The Oberoi Grand, Calcutta, soon after he concluded his post-graduate diploma in Business Management at the EIILM, Kolkata.

His passion for Sales and Marketing motivated him to join Hyatt Hotels & Resort Kolkata before joining Hyatt Regency Dubai and Galleria in 2007 as Director of Convention Sales. Then in 2012, he was with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta Pacific Place as Director of Sales and Marketing, and later as Hotel Manager, where he helmed several pilot projects at the property and received prestigious awards and accolades.

In his leisure time, Samit is a photography and sports enthusiast, a fan of football and cricket, and enjoys playing tennis.

Please visit westinjakarta.com, call +6221 2788 7788 or email westin.jakarta@westin.com for more details on The Westin Jakarta.