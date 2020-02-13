The Nove Residence Phase One Finishes on Time

Nuvasa Bay, developed by Sinar Mas Land, was handed over to the owner of The Nove Residence Phase One at the end of 2019. This shows how serious Sinar Mas Land is to build over an area of 228 hectares in Nongsa.

Located in Nongsa, Batam, Nuvasa Bay continues to experience significant progress starting from the infrastructure and supporting facilities, ready to provide the best for its consumers.

“The handover of the unit is in accordance with our initial commitment as a developer to our buyers. We are targeting the entire unit of The Nove Residence Phase One to be completed by February 2020,” said CEO of East Indonesia Sinar Mas Land, Franky Najoan.

The Nove Residence is the only exclusive resort in Batam, with beautiful natural scenery located 20 metres above sea level. The resort also overlooks Marina Bay Sands in Singapore with its sea view, mangrove forest, and Palm Springs golf course.

It will also add a new shade to Batam’s property market. The Nove received two awards last year: The Best Condo Development (Greater Indonesia) and The Best Landscape Development (Greater Indonesia) from PropertyGuru Indonesia Property Awards 2019.

Furthermore, Kaina Tower apartment is set to be completed by the end of February 2020. It consists of nine floors with 172 units and various facilities, acting as the first tower within five hectares in The Nove Residence.

As an independent city, Nuvasa Bay has also continued to develop the surrounding area by establishing cooperation with Citra Mas Group. Since 2019, this cooperation has begun to develop an area of 62 hectares as a digital bridge between Indonesia and Singapore, named Nongsa D-Town.

“Nongsa D-Town is the embodiment of urban lifestyle integrated with nature and digital technology, becoming the home for digital and creative workers, start-up companies, and technology companies,” said Franky.

Nongsa D-Town was built to complete the presence of Nuvasa Bay as an independent city in Batam. In the future, Nuvasa Bay will be equipped with an international standard resort facility to pamper its residents, including a resident club and club house, housing, hospital, star hotels, edu-centre, as well as an international entertainment area.

