Second Inspirahaus Cluster Will Soon Launch in BSD City

Creating a number of innovations that answer the community’s need for modern, minimalistic, and strategic locations under the “out of the box” concept are the main values ??held by Sinar Mas Land. In early 2020, Sinar Mas Land launched its latest innovative product, the Inspirahaus cluster, which has a beautiful residential concept that evokes a positive aura for its residents.

Dwelling in the Tabebuya area, The Inspirahaus was marketed to the public on Friday 10th January 2020 and was immediately sold out in one day. Seeing enthusiasm and a very positive response from the public about the first product at the beginning of this year has triggered Sinar Mas Land to re-launch the second cluster of “Inspirahaus”, with 208 residential units in the Tabebuya area.

“This year, we started with a modern, smart, compact, and functional area with Inspirahaus in our newest area, Tabebuya. In addition, we also provide various facilities for home ownership with a promo discount of a 10 percent down payment which can be repaid over 15 months,” said Residential CEO of Sinar Mas Land, Herry Hendarta.

Inspirahaus is specifically designed to complement the sensation and appearance experience provided by the Tabebuya region. Inspirahaus is offered in a fully furnished condition and is equipped with smart furniture that sits in every corner. An additional feature is the smart layout. The dining room is equipped with sliding doors that can be opened to increase the feeling of ??space and closed to maintain the privacy of homeowners if you want to move more freely in the kitchen area. Moreover, the living room area and stairs are made and equipped with smart furniture so that the occupants have additional space or a large and functional storage space.

Each property has one main bedroom and a bunk bed for two people. Although all the housing units in this cluster are built with a building area of ??48 sqm, the Inspirahaus cluster offers several variations of land area ranging from 40 to 52 sqm.

The Club House in the Tabebuya area is stylishly designed. It has an indoor swimming pool with light screens creating the sensation of swimming outdoors, but with exotic indoor comfort and calm. On the other hand, this ceiling design provides protection from direct sunlight, so residents do not need to be afraid to enjoy the warmth of the sun. Residents can also enjoy views of the Tabebuya trees throughout the region. This beautiful view gives a sense of calmness even before entering the residence.

This residential area has a strategic location and is supported by educational facilities ranging from kindergarten to tertiary level institutes in BSD City, such as Prasetiya Mulya University, Atmajaya University BSD City, and IULI. This location is also close to shopping centres and office facilities such as Q-Big Mall, The Breeze, and Aeon Mall, as well as the BSD Green Office Park office centres, to health facilities, namely Eka Hospital.

BSD City can be accessed by Commuter Line Electric Train (KRL) at various stations that reach various destinations in Tangerang, Jakarta and surrounding cities. BSD City is also flanked by the Kebon Jeruk toll road – BSD City and Pondok Indah – BSD City, then there are other alternatives, namely through the Balaraja Tigaraksa-Serpong toll road, and Jakarta Outer Ring Road [JORR] – Soekarno Hatta International Airport.