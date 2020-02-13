Rising Demand for Shophouses, Sinar Mas Land Launches ICE Business Park Phase II in BSD City

The presence of ICE BSD City is increasingly known, making it one of the main factors in buying a property in the BSD City area. The successful sale of ICE Business Park inspired Sinar Mas Land to launch ICE Business Park phase II.

“We thank consumers who have put their confidence in Sinar Mas Land products, especially in the BSD City project. Seeing the high level of public interest in the commercial cluster, the ICE Business Park II is again being offered at an affordable price. This commercial building is equipped with a range of the best facilities and is offered with prices starting at Rp2.88billion, including VAT. Presented as a pioneer of retail commercial facilities in West BSD City, this project is targeted to be completed in 2021. Again, it will be available on interest-free instalments for up to 42 months,” said CEO of Sinar Mas Land Commercial, Hongky J Nantung.

Some time ago, the Phase I ICE Business Park shophouses area sold out in just a week. This commercial product carries a contemporary and modern concept that uses the best quality facade materials. ICE Business Park is a three-storey building that has four visible variants and is equipped with balconies and wide facade openings, thus giving the impression of luxury and elegance. This commercial area was limited to only 64 units and will be marketed on 15th February 2020.

In addition to its contemporary design, the shophouses have a 17.5-metre wide inner road facility that allows visitors to park easily in front of the intended shop. Located on the main access road of BSD City, ICE Business Park II is suitable to support retail business needs such as food and beverages, salons, tour and travels, interior studios, florists, pet shops, bridal houses, showrooms, creative spaces, cafés, restaurants, pharmacies, and more.

The BSD City commercial area is now easily accessible through a variety of transportation options, ranging from motorcycles, cars, and buses, to trains that have been well integrated. Furthermore, ICE Business Park is also very close to entertainment and recreation centres, education centres, and health facilities. The various facilities offered are part of the development of the BSD City region into an integrated smart digital city.