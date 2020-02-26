Resident Holdings Group: A One-Stop Company for You

Close your eyes and imagine one company that facilitates all your basic needs; catering to your well-being, helping you to thrive, as well as bringing splashes of art to our mundane lives. Can’t picture anything yet? That means you haven’t been exposed to Resident Holdings Group. Now, open your eyes and pay attention – here’s what you need to know about Resident Holdings Group.

Robbie Antonio hails from the Philippines. He is a real estate developer, tech entrepreneur, and art patron. As the founder and CEO of Resident Holdings Group, Robbie has developed a Southeast Asian-based global holding company of technologically-driven start-ups with a strategy to globally expand in the fields of real estate and property development, leisure and hospitality, social media marketing, franchising, fashion and beauty retailing; all derived from his experiences in brand marketing.

This company offers value-added products and services gestated by their celebrity partners and developed in every inch of detail by the strategic partners. Indeed, Resident Holdings Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Asia. Uniquely, this company offers products and services that have effective partnerships in art, architecture, or fashion while collaborating with celebrities – not just from the Philippines – to give their flair in affordable, high quality, and easily accessible products via social media platforms, e-commerce and physical stores.

Resident Holdings is Robbie’s umbrella company. It is home to fast-growing marketplaces and e-commerce companies such as Renegade Branding Concepts, Renaissance Touch, Relevant Medium, and Reach Medium. As a whole, Resident Holdings offers homes, furniture, fashion accessories, skincare, cosmetics, apparel, food, and service franchises as well as digital services curated by leaders who are highly interested in art, architecture, entertainment, music, and fashion by hanging on tight to over 130 celebrities, artists, and designers with a combined social media reach of at least 100 million.

It all began with Robbie’s passion to revolutionise the real estate business by incorporating luxury and art into what everyone knows as simple, swift home construction. But with elegance, people tend to think of it being unfriendly to their budgets. Instead, Robbie had thought of promoting his love of the finer things in life with more affordable pricing and the flexibility of transporting those structures anywhere in the world, without neglecting quality.

To draw a better and more intricate picture of Resident Holdings, firstly there’s Renegade Branding Concepts. It is a one-stop marketplace and destination for franchising and licensing concepts in partnership with some of the world’s biggest names because Robbie believes that social media has sparked a vital presence more than ever before, especially towards people who look up to their favourite famous, influential people.

Renaissance Touch, moreover, is a first-of-its-kind, online celebrity and influencer e-commerce site for furnishing and decorating interior spaces. Then, Relevant Medium is a platform that enables social media influencers to create and monetise content. Lastly, Reach Medium is an aggregated Key Opinion Leader (KOL) content curator, e-commerce, and traffic engine.

The entrepreneur mindset, according to Hack the Entrepreneurs, is “a way of thinking that enables you to overcome challenges, be decisive, and accept responsibility for your outcomes. It is a constant need to improve your skills, learn from your mistakes, and take continuous action on your ideas. Anyone willing to do the work can develop an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Surely, someone who thinks out of the box and continues to innovate could globally secure a large business like this – does not distract Robbie away from sticking to his authenticity and fearlessness. Robbie had realised that he isn’t where he is now without the people working at the many ventures of Resident Holdings Group. He believes that constant communication, exchanging valuable knowledge, and experiences throughout his career can be a vital guide to succeed.

Prior to establishing this company, Robbie had worked together with Pei Partners and the late I.M. Pei for Centurion, the first, ground-up, residential condominium as the founder and president of Antonio Development in New York.

Property Guru has named Robbie as the “Real Estate Personality of the Year.” His name was also mentioned in the 2018 Mavericks Report by Build Worlds as being one of the “25 Pioneers Who’ve Transformed the Built Industry.” Other than those, Robbie is recognised as one of the “Top 40 Rising Stars of Real Estate Globally” by Institutional Investor Magazine at the age of 28, and as a “Real Estate All-Stars in New York” by Real Estate Weekly, New York.

Nowadays, Robbie has added more companies under Resident Holdings: