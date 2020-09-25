Marine Aquaculture to Cultivate Strategic Partnerships between Indonesia and Morocco

The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries and the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS) are collaborating with the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Aquaculture (ANDA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) under the Reverse Linkage (RL) program.

This joint collaboration features a series of technical meetings from 23 to 24 September 2020 that focus on developing strategic partnerships in the area of Marine Aquaculture Development for shrimp, sea cucumber, and seaweeds.

The intention of this current initiative is to develop the marine aquaculture sector in Morocco and enhancing a win-win partnership between both countries, by identifying opportunities for cooperation through exchange of relevant knowledge, technology, and also exploring potential trade and investment between the countries.

Attended by senior officials from both countries, IsDB and key stakeholders, the meeting is set to improve the understanding, experience, and technical know-how of both countries, including with private and public institutions, as well as to improve the international development cooperation between Indonesia and Morocco in the field of marine aquaculture.

The Head of the IsDB Regional Hub Indonesia, Saleh Jelassi, expressed hope that this meeting would go beyond knowledge sharing, and lead to a joint working plan that can yield concrete development cooperation between the two countries in aquaculture.

