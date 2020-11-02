Jokowi Claims Economic Growth Better Than Other Countries

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has claimed that Indonesia’s economic growth in the third quarter of 2020 was better than economies of other countries but did not specify the other countries in question.

“In the third quarter, statistics have been announced that estimate our economic growth at -3%. It will go up a little, this is good,” Jokowi said on Monday 2nd November.

Jokowi asked that people maintain their optimism even though Indonesia’s economic growth in the third quarter experienced negative growth.

The Head of State asked the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) to explain that Indonesia’s economic growth is on an upwards trend, pushing Indonesia in a positive direction. He further requested for optimal budget absorption, so money circulates in the community more effectively.

This will increase purchasing power and household consumption will rise. “It is our duty to strengthen demand so that this consumption will be better,” declared Jokowi.

Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter was recorded at -5.32% due to various social restriction policies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is currently awaiting a response from the BPS regarding economic growth in the third quarter.

Source: Kompas