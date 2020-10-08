Indonesia Remittance Statistics

Making up 1.1 percent of Indonesia’s GDP, remittance plays a big role in the economy. Find out about Indonesia’s remittance statistics and how to send money abroad here.

The practice to send money abroad or what we know as remittance is an important aspect of a nation’s economy. In fact, according to Finder, Indonesia received around US$11.7 billion in 2019. The amount alone is accountable for 1.1 percent of the country’s GDP.

Why is Remittance Important?

Remittance is a crucial part of a nation, especially those which are still developing. Covering a significant portion of the nation’s GDP, inflow remittances have a great impact in helping Indonesia’s national economy to grow further. Fortunately, it seems like Indonesia has gone through a great improvement during recent decades. According to the World Bank’s statistics, in 2019, Indonesia acquired US$11.9 million remittance inflows – a significant surge compared to 2017 which only had US$8.9 million.

World Bank noted that China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Jordan are the top five countries Indonesians send money to, whereas Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Netherlands are the countries that send most remittance to Indonesia. This number clearly shows the distribution of the origin of expatriates as well as the Indonesians who live abroad.

Furthermore, for local residents, remittance is responsible for supporting the livelihood of migrant workers. For instance, in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, impoverished families rely on remittance to afford food and other basic necessities when they can’t harvest their fields. Unfortunately, many of these migrants use unreliable channels that disadvantage them financially.

If you’re an expatriate living in Indonesia, you’ll also find that service from Western Union and local bank transfers are inefficient and costly. The fund takes three until five days to arrive and you need to pay around US$15 until 30 for a single transaction. Not to mention that now there’s a worldwide pandemic, you can’t queue at the bank due to the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) and the possible risk of infection.

Knowing these facts, it’s crucial to know the best way to send money overseas. You might wonder where to find the fastest way to send money abroad or the best rate to transfer money overseas. Look no further; here’s a solution for you.

