“Ground breaking” Relocation of Foreign Companies to Indonesia

Indonesia expects to be flooded with investment from foreign companies, according to the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) of Indonesia.

The board said this will boost investment realisation from the end of this year to 2021.

Tina Talisa, a spokesperson from BKPM stated that, so far, seven companies have confirmed that they will be relocating their factories to Indonesia, including a Taiwanese company.

According to Talisa, there are an estimated 119 companies that may relocate their business to Indonesia. This will increase employment opportunities and boost Indonesia’s economy, especially in light of the economic situation being faced because of the pandemic.

According to Muhamad Iksan, public policy analyst from the University of Paramadina, investors are looking at Indonesia for relocation as it provides infrastructure, human resources, and job security.

To pursue business investments from China, BKPM has formed an investment relocation task force called the Rose team. A breakthrough has been made to attract investors to prepare an industrial park in Batang, Central Java, covering 4,300 hectares. The initial phase will be built over 450 hectares.

“Licensing for investors has also been supported by BKPM. We will take care of permits from the central, provincial, and district government levels,” said Tina.

