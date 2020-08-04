Gojek Supports 120,000 Businesses

The Research Institute of Demography in the Faculty of Economics and Business has stated that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have received support amid COVID-19 through digitalisation efforts.

Since March 2020, records show that more than 120,000 MSMEs have successfully become online businesses by collaborating with Gojek. Through these efforts, the businesses have been able to financially survive the repercussions of the pandemic.

In 2019, it was calculated that the Gojek ecosystem produced revenue that was equivalent to 1% of Indonesia’s GDP. The company has a domino effect on other business sectors as well, with services such as GoRide, GoSend, GoFood, and many more. It has created many employment opportunities as well as support for MSMEs starting up in their sectors.

Approximately 40% of MSMEs surveyed had only joined GoFood at the start of March. 94% were MSMEs on a small scale and 43% were startup businesses. Since joining Gojek, these companies have seen a significant increase in transaction volume. “This means that the existence of a digital platform in a city can make the economic wheel move faster,” stated Paksi CK Walandouw, the Deputy Head of LF FEB UI on Monday 3rd August

As well as supporting businesses, Gojek provides employment opportunities to thousands of individuals. Research conducted by the LF FEB UI states that approximately 73% of Gojek drivers are optimistic that revenue will increase after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the effects of the pandemic, Gojek drivers have received safe post assistance, regular health check-ups, body temperature checks, distribution of health packages, disinfected vehicles, relief installments, and government support.

With the extension of PSBB, delivering food and other goods is a useful way to follow social distancing restrictions and support the local economy at the same time.

