Global Collaboration for a Sustainable and Prosperous Indonesia

In regards to developing the most sustainable infrastructures possible, the CEO of PT FITT Akza Internasional (PT. FITT) Philip Sulaiman signed an MOU with the CEO of RRR-Advice from Rotterdam, The Netherlands Richard Ruijtenbeek on a project development collaboration.

Country Director Indonesia for the World Economic Summit and representative of Global Changemakers Network Amsterdam, Damy Heezen, signed the MOU as a witness and will be the local coordinator and manager to ensure the efficiency of the global collaboration.

This collaboration aims to create a prosperous and most sustainable future for Indonesia by combining their knowledge, experience and global networks in the fields of financial solutions, sustainable technologies, and design for infrastructure project developments. Therefore, this may support the Indonesian government with its goal of making Indonesia the most sustainable country in the world in 2030.

Based in Jakarta, PT. FITT conducts financing consultancy, a business owner in minerals, and working with sustainable projects. Furthermore, RRR-Advice is nationally and internationally active for over 15 years in sustainable project design, development, sustainable innovation, management, implementation and training for Dutch companies, universities, local governments and the national government of The Netherlands, as well as countries like Senegal, Congo and Bangladesh.

For more information contact Philip Sulaiman via email philip@fitt-akza.com or Damy Heezen via email damy.heezen@worldeconomicsymposium.com