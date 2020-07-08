Foreigners Need a Letter of Introduction from the Investment Coordinating Board

Foreigners Need a Letter of Introduction to the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) in the New Normal Era

The statement of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding peace with COVID-19 had stirred the public. Instead of making peace, people should change their old lifestyles into a new lifestyle, which is now called the New Normal. Hence, the community can move forward while still adhering to the health protocols.

In line with the instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), the Ministry of Manpower, and the Directorate General of Immigration have jointly agreed to a new policy for foreign citizens who will visit Indonesia, as foreign workers or investors. For foreign workers who will come to Indonesia, a letter of introduction from BKPM is required. The following can get the cover letter from BKPM:

Business Visit Visa Holders

Prospective Investors or company interests who will conduct a business visit require a Letter of Introduction from BKPM to the Directorate General of Immigration that will be used as a requirement for obtaining a visa. This cover letter will also be forwarded to the Indonesian Embassy or the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Ministry of Manpower.

Foreign Workers, New Application

Before making arrangements to get a new approval of Foreign Manpower Utilization Plan (RPTKA), a cover letter from BKPM is needed for the Ministry of Manpower which will then be forwarded to the Directorate General of Immigration.

RPTKA Application Employing 50 or more people

For an employer applicant who will arrange RPTKA of 50 or more people, it is necessary to have a Letter of Intent to BKPM to the Ministry of Manpower and be sent to the Directorate General of Immigration. BKPM will also issue a Letter of Notification to the Provincial Investment Office and will also be forwarded to the Ministry of Manpower and the Directorate General of Immigration.

Foreigners Who Have Received a Visa Approval

For Foreigners who have obtained a working Visa Approval but have not yet been able to make withdrawals and the validity period has expired, it is necessary to obtain BKPM approval for a cover letter. The cover letter will be addressed to the Indonesian Embassy or the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia and the Directorate General of Immigration.

Are you included in the category above and want to immediately enter the territory of Indonesia? Therefore, immediately arrange your BKPM Cover Letter.