Can Foreigners Overseas Apply for Visas to Indonesia?

Online systems for applications are back functioning, but there are still many questions about who can enter and what visa options are available.

In this short article Gary Joy, the founder of LetsMoveIndonesia, answers your most common questions.

Can foreigners enter Indonesia using visa on arrival?

No, not yet.

What visas can foreigners enter Indonesia with?

You may enter with:

A valid KITAS/KITAP

A VITAS that you have obtained from the Indonesia Representatives abroad (Index 312, 313, 314, 317, 318, 319)

Single Entry Visa (Index 211A or 211B)

Can I apply for a new KITAS outside of Indonesia?

Yes, you can if all the documents meet with the requirements. For Working KITAS and Investor KITAS the process is still quite challenging and requires a recommendation letter from BKPM.

You can also apply for spouse and dependent visas.

Can I enter Indonesia with a Single Entry Visa?

Yes, but only if you have a company that can sponsor you. If you do not have a company, you will have to use an agent who can sponsor you. You may also need a recommendation letter from BKPM.

Can I apply for a Single Entry Visa and get sponsored by a family member/friend?

No, this isn’t possible, unless you have direct Indonesian relatives, such as a parent, children over 18 or spouse.

I am Indonesian and want my spouse who is overseas to come to Indonesia. Can I apply for a new spouse KITAS?

Yes, you can, although it is not very easy at the moment as the online system is extremely slow. If you want it done quicker use an agent.

I am overseas, can I apply for a new Working/Retirement/Investor KITAS?

Yes, but you will need an agent to assist you.

I have a KITAS and I am in Indonesia, can my husband/wife/children come using a dependent KITAS?

Yes, they can apply, the online systems are online for family reunification purposes. As usual, using an agent will be much easier.

I am a foreigner living in Indonesia using a KITAS and would like my children (over 18) to visit. Can they come using the dependent KITAS?

No, the dependent KITAS is for under 18s. Currently, the only option is Sponsored Single Entry Business Visa.

My KITAS/KITAP has expired, can I use it to arrive in Indonesia?

Yes, for Working KITAS you must have your valid working permit renewed such as RPTKA and IMTA before you arrive in Indonesia. Please note that the KITAS must not have expired before December 1, 2019. You must arrive in Indonesia before December 31, 2020.

If you have a non-working KITAS you can enter, as long as you arrive back in Indonesia before December 31, 2020 and it expired after December 1, 2019.

Information above was sourced from Directorate General Immigration (DGI) website, article dated September 18, 2020.

When will foreigners be able to come back to Indonesia using visa on arrival/visit visa?

Unfortunately, no date has been confirmed as of yet.

If you have any further questions or need advice, please feel free to contact info@letsmoveindonesia.com

*Article answers are valid as of September 30, 2020