Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta Offers Free Night Stay

July is usually filled with travels but due to the global pandemic not subsiding anytime soon, a staycation is the closest bet for a well-deserved time away from home – and reality.

Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta has opened earlier this year in March. This August, guests seeking for a family stay or a business trip can enjoy the free night stay with a minimum of two nights reservation and an opening rate starting from Rp 1 million, including breakfast for two.

Five room types are available, ranging from studio rooms to three bedrooms, at this five-star brand hotel with an apartment concept, resort design, and complete amenities located in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK), North Jakarta. Residential facilities such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, fitness centre, restaurant, as well as a kids’ swimming pool and playground area at hand for guests from every age.

PIK is considered as the most prestigious neighbourhood in the capital that’s filled with ease and ultimate relaxation – perfect for a staycation. Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta is just a walking distance to a trendy culinary hub and well-connected neighbourhood. Guests will effortlessly find PIK Avenue, a lifestyle mall, the reputable Tzu Chi school that offers early childhood, primary, and secondary education, as well as the PIK Fresh Market with four levels of food stalls and vendors selling fresh produce. Moreover, the hotel has direct access to the Central Business District and 15 minutes from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

What are you waiting for? Contact to 021 5023 3333 or csr.apartments-pik-jakarta@oakwood.com or check Instagram account @oakwoodpikjakarta to reserve and obtain further information.