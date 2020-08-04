Hotel Nikko Bali’s New Coworking Space

Hotel Nikko Bali welcomes digital nomads to experience the first resort coworking space in Bali starting from September 1 2020 with two of its prime venues that boast beachfront view and an open-air concept.

The resort coworking space is available for daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Guests can choose to station their laptop at the beachfront Bali Luna venue or work comfortably at the elevated Samudera Lounge that offers a full view of the Indian Ocean. Both venues are available as communal space from 8 am – 9 pm with complementing facilities such as internet access, free use of conference room with projector, pool & beach access, complimentary mineral water, and 25% discount on a spa treatment.

“Bali sees a lot of digital nomads who long for a relaxing place to help them stay inspired and relaxed while doing all the online works, and we have exactly what they need at our 5-star property,” said Masaya Hasebe, the General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach. “We are strategically situated at the calm neighborhood in Nusa Dua with a literal 1-minute walk from the beach, and our team is ready to show you the true bliss of working in a tropical paradise.”

The daily pass for the resort coworking space is available at 200,000 Rp per person with 150,000 Rp resort credit that can be spent on any hotel services including dining and spa treatment. For weekly access, the 7 days pass is tagged at 600,000 Rp per person with 250,000 Rp resort credit and free 10 pages of printing quota. The ultimate 30 days monthly pass is available at 2,000,000 Rp per person, including 500,000 Rp resort credit and 20 pages of printing.

“All you need to do is come here with your laptop and get the work done while enjoying the fresh air, picturesque view, and heartfelt hospitality from our team” adds Masaya Hasebe.

For those who wish to just take a break from virtual work and spend a day at the pool or the beach with the family, Nikko Day Pass delivers access to the facilities at 200,000 Rp for 1 adult and 1 child, including a 150,000 Rp resort credit that can be spent on meals or relaxing spa routine.

As part of the Cleanliness, Health, and Safety Program developed with Diversey, all the outlets and public areas in the hotel, including beaches and swimming pools will follow the social distancing protocols and are serviced with intensified hygiene standards.

Both the resort coworking space and day pass require a 1-day advance reservation by emailing info@hotelnikkobali-benoabeach.com or calling 0361 773 577 for immediate response. For the complete details and terms of services, visit the website at www.hotelnikkobali-benoabeach.com.