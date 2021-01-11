ARTOTEL Group Took Over Two Boutique Hotels in Bali

TIJILI SEMINYAK and TIJILI BENOA have successfully been added to ARTOTEL Group’s portfolio.

In other words, these two hotels will operate under ARTOTEL Curated brand as modern boutique hotels suitable for the middle-class.

This success has further strengthened the ARTOTEL Group’s positioning, both domestically and Internationally, for being an operator hotel management from Indonesia that specialises in boutique and lifestyle concepts.

“We are very grateful and proud of the trust we have received in managing Tijili Seminyak and Tijili Benoa. The joining of these two boutique hotels has increased the list of property inventories managed by ARTOTEL Group in Bali, from two hotel properties to four hotel properties after ARTOTEL Sanur and ARTOTEL Haniman Ubud,” said CEO of ARTOTEL Group, Erastus Radjimin.

TIJILI Seminyak is located on Jalan Drupadi in Seminyak. The hotel has 120 rooms divided into two categories: Deluxe Room and Junior Suites with room sizes of 27-54 sqm. Moreover, guests can find themselves relaxing at the lounge, restaurant, swimming pool, and spa.

On Jalan Pratama in Tanjung Benoa lies TIJILI Benoa, which has direct access to the Tanjung Benoa beach. Built from scratch by world-class Indonesian architect, Andra Matin, this hotel has beautiful architecture and facilities to be a nice accommodation to support the well-known water sport activities in Tanjung Benoa.

It has 270 rooms in the Deluxe category, facilitated with three swimming pools: the main pool, children’s pool with water splash, and a rooftop pool with unbeatable scenery view. Guests can spot F&B facilities such as a restaurant in the hotel area and a beach bar in the private hotel beach area. There are also the kid’s club, spa, and gym. Moreover, MICE activities are accommodated too, with one meeting room for up to 120 pax. Various private function activities in the Tanjung Benoa beach for weddings, gatherings, and others are available.