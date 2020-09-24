An exhilarating lifestyle at the center of Jakarta’s Golden Triangle.

Verde Two is an award-winning development by PT. Farpoint, a part of Gunung Sewu Group.

With 8,600 sqm dedicated for only two towers: Monteverde and Terraverde, in a total of 312 exclusive residential units.

This project is a masterpiece from a world-class collaboration between Johnson Fain (Architect), Yabu Pushelberg (Interior Designer), SWA (Landscape), Turner (Construction Management), Inverse (Lighting Consultant), Total Bangun Persada (Main Contractor), and Cushman & Wakefield (Property Management).

Equipped by 25 indoor and outdoor facilities, well supported by open corridor inside the building for better air ventilation, and also awarded by EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Advance Certified.



Located at the most happening area, surrounded by established business districts, Verde Two is right at the epicentre of Jakarta’s golden triangle.

Sitting on prime real estate land flanked by two primary arteries, Rasuna Said and Dr Satrio, this development is ideally situated with utmost conveniences to Office, Retail (Kota Kasablanka, Setiabudi One, Plaza Indonesia, Pacific Place), Preschool (Shining Stars, Kinderland, Bambino, High Scope), Hospital (MMC, MRCCC Siloam, Medistra), Coffee Shop (St.Ali, Lucky Cat, Anomali), Grocery (Ranch Market, Farmer’s Market, Lotte Mart), Restaurant (Loewy, Blue Grass, Akira Back), Recreation Amenities, and yet suitably buffered from the hustle and bustle of the main thoroughfare.

Enjoy first-class facilities, from life-enhancing wellness retreats, entertainments & multi-indulgence amenities – all created with the ultimate comfort and personalization in mind.

Spreading over 60 percent of the land area, Verde Two boasts a range of amenities such as a comprehensive state-of-the-art Health Club including Pilates and Aerobic Studio and Treatment Room, pet-friendly zone and kids playroom, a professional Business Centre and Meeting Room, an audiovisual Sensurround Theatre Room, an opulent grand ballroom, Gentlemen’s Parlour, and Magnificent Sky Lounge.

Ready To Move In Units: Two bedrooms and three bedrooms are available.

FOR LEASE INQUIRY OR PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT:

info@verdetwo.com

IG: verdetwo

WhatsApp: +62 877 8118 1180