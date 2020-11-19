Ahok Comments on Rumours Premium to be Eliminated in 2021

PT Pertamina’s (Persero) President Commissioner, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, has commented on the news about the elimination of premium fuel oil, especially in the areas of Java, Madura, and Bali in 2021.

“What I heard in meetings with the board of directors is that there is no plan to remove Premium,” said Ahok.

He said that at the meeting, the company actually planned to intensify the Blue-Sky Program. People will be able to choose to keep using Premium, which is not environmentally friendly, or switch to Pertalite or Pertamax.

Ahok further stated that the price of Pertamax seemed expensive, but it’s actually more efficient to use and makes engines last longer with more perfect combustion. “For those of us who usually use vehicles, Pertamax is actually good because it’s more efficient with perfect combustion,” as quoted by Tempo.

The company will continue to encourage the use of environmentally friendly and economical fuel by providing discounted promos. One such promotion is through the My Pertamina application.

Previously, the Director-General of Pollution and Environmental Damage Control at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, RM Karliansyah, had said the government was committed to controlling air pollution from the use of motorised vehicle fuels.

This is accompanied by plans for PT Pertamina to reduce the distribution of premium fuel oil.

“Thank God, last Monday night I met with Pertamina’s operational director. He said that as of 1st January 2021, Premium in Jamali (Java, Madura, and Bali) in particular will be eliminated, following other cities in Indonesia,” said Karliansyah in a virtual discussion on Friday 13th November 2020.

On a separate occasion, Pertamina’s Provisional VP of Corporate Communication, Heppy Wulansari, explained that the Premium distribution policy is at the government’s authority. Pertamina is committed to continuing consumer education to use environmentally friendly and higher-quality fuel to improving vehicle performance.

In addition to education, according to Heppy, Pertamina also provides stimulus in the form of fuel promos to consumers so they are motivated to try better quality fuels and feel the impact on vehicle engines through the Blue-Sky Program.

Heppy explained that the Blue-Sky Program was carried out by Pertamina with the support of local governments and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. It’s designed to respond to global demands and agendas in order to reduce levels of motor vehicle exhaust emissions in line with the Paris Agreement which stipulates an effective reduction of carbon dioxide emissions which will take effect in 2020.