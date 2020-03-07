A New Chapter: Indonesians Bridging Ties to the U.S.

Although Indonesian migration to the United States is lower than U.S.-bound immigration from other parts of Asia, the Indonesian population in the U.S. has steadily increased year-after-year with the vast majority of Indonesians resettling in Los Angeles, Riverside CA, New York, and Washington, D.C. Indonesians began immigrating to the U.S. in large numbers after the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which opened the way for Asian immigration.

One of the popular ways this past decade families from the Far East and Southeast Asia have relocated to the U.S. is through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program where investors can obtain permanent green cards through making an investment in a Regional Center-sponsored project and creating 10 jobs with the investment. The EB-5 Program was established by the U.S. Congress 30 years ago to stimulate the economy and bring foreign capital to rural areas or urban areas with a high unemployment rate. The required investment is currently $900,000 per family and investors and their immediate family members(spouse and children under the age of 21 years) can expect to receive permanent Green Cardsapproximately two years after filing an application. They can also receive their capital back five years upon investing if their process is successful.

“Our clients often seek residency to send their children to top-rated U.S. schools and universities with the hope of them landing a career upon graduating,” says EB5 Capital Director of Investor Relations, Juline Kaleyias. Often our clients apply for an EB-5 visa as a backup plan in case an emergency happens in their home country.” Regional Centers, like EB5 Capital, manage the entire immigration and investment process for their clients. Experienced Regional Centers also often have diverse teams that can connect with clients in their native language.

Green Card holders can live and work anywhere in the U.S. They are not subject to high foreign tuition rates and are considered in-state residents allowing them to save money on college tuition. As U.S. residents, they can work for any U.S. employer. They can also sponsor immediate relatives for Green Cards in the future, through the Preferred Family category.

EB5 Capital is a Regional Center that has been operating in the EB-5 space for over a decade. The firm has attracted more than 1,500 investors from 65 countries, including Indonesia. The team is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has contributed to a $3.5 billion total development portfolio across 27 past projects, all within the real estate industry.

Currently, EB5 Capitalis offering foreign investors the opportunity to join a 120-room Moxy Hotel by Marriott located in Miami Florida’s Wynwood neighbourhood. Wynwood is known for being an entertainment district, and home to art galleries, retail, antique shops, bars, artisanal eateries, and one of the largest open-air street-art installations in the world –the Wynwood Walls.

Launched in 2014, Marriott’s MoxyHotel brand targets a younger demographic, defined by its fun, vibrant hotel design at an affordable price. According to Marriott International, there are over 100 hotels in the pipeline for development in locations around the globe.

Groot Hospitality, one of the most reputable dining, service, and hospitality brands in Miami, will be managing a signature ground-floor restaurant, as well as a large lounge club and rooftop pool deck occupying the top two floors of the building.

If you are a potential investor, immigration attorney, or may know potential investors in Indonesia or other parts of Southeast Asia, please contact info@eb5capital.com or +1 (202) 652-2437