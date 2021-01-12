7 Proven Strategies to Increase Your Blog’s Traffic by 110%

Did you know that marketers who focus on blogging are 13 times more likely to get a good return on investment? That’s according to Hubspot statistics, and who can argue with that?

Blogging adds immense value to your business in terms of traffic. you probably already know that traffic is the make or break of your business online. But, you would be surprised how many marketers overlook the value of blogging. Blogging helps you generate links, increase traffic, and increase sales.

So, how is it done?

Well, here are seven proven strategies to help you increase traffic by 110%

PROMOTE WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

Social media powerful marketing tool. Better yet, it’s completely free! There so many different social media platforms that you can use all with a unique set of users. Listen, you don’t have to be on every single social media platform there is, but, the more the merrier.

Being on various social media platforms increases the reach of your blog. For example, you can create a Facebook Page specifically for your blog. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest all have millions of users. Share your blog across all platforms you think will be beneficial.

You can even reshare the same post a few times throughout the year, with updates if need be. Use bookmarking sites like Reddit and Stumbleupon and ask people to share your content on there.

WRITE BETTER TITLES

You may have a great blog post, full of high-quality content, but, no one is reading it. The title is everything when it comes to a blog post. Heck, it’s the reason people click on your blog in the first place. Write catchy headlines that people will want to share. Tell them what the post is about but keep them wanting to know more. Be descriptive but avoid using clickbait, people hate that.

Make your title and your entire blog post-well-written and compelling. Most importantly, be consistent at all times. Competition on social media is rife, so your content needs to be awesome and worth reading.

INCLUDE PHOTOS

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and it’s true. Images will help you to say what you need to say in the same way your words will. In fact, including images in your blog posts is a must. Think of it this way, images are the best friends of the words you write. They support each other really well.

However, you shouldn’t just post any type of images. Be selective, choose the right images that will reflect your title and your words.

ADD SUBTITLES TO VIDEO USING AUDEXT

Audext is nifty audio to text converter tool. If you have video content that needs subtitles Audext will help transcribe audio to text. It has an in-built editor, speaker identification, supports various file formats, and can convert audio to text in minutes.

Audext is a speedy transcription tool that can save you a ton of time. Audext is great for interview transcriptions, podcasts, voice recordings, and so on. It is worth pointing out that Audext does not convert video files into text, it just transcribes audio files.

INCORPORATE KEYWORDS

There isn’t a single marketer that does not stress the importance of keywords. That’s because they are what can get you ranked by search engines. Keywords will help get your content discovered.

Why? Because it tells search engines the topic that your content covers.

Keywords are literally the term or phrase that people are searching for that will lead them to your content. Google Keyword Planner and Ubersuggest are great for keyword research.

ADD SOCIAL SHARING BUTTONS

You would be sinning against your blog if you don’t use social sharing buttons. They are quick, easy, and extremely effective. The easier people can share your content the more traffic you get, the higher you rank, and the more sales you generate.

INVEST IN PROMOTION

Whether you choose to invest both time and money promoting your blog is not an easy task. But is it worth it? Absolutely! Use all the resources available to you and there a ton of free ways to do it.

If you have a budget, place ads in front of people you know will be interested in what you have to say.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Consistency is key, say what you need to say and make it stand out. Use Audext, social media, keywords, and all the resources you can. Sure, it’s time-consuming and takes a lot of dedication. But, promoting your blog will increase traffic and you can reap the rewards for a very long time.